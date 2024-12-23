Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 04:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Sugar production to hit by weather, export prospects dwindle: Isma

Sugar production to hit by weather, export prospects dwindle: Isma

The production could fall to around 27 million metric tons from the last year's 32 million tons and below annual consumption of more than 29 million tons, said India head of a global trade house

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Official said, sugarcane plantations in the state were impacted by red rot disease, which reduced sugarcane yields. | File Image

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sugarcane yields in India are declining due to last year's drought and this year's excessive rains, which could reduce the country's sugar production below consumption levels for the first time in eight years, farmers and industry officials said on Monday.

Lower-than-expected output by the world's second-largest sugar producer could eliminate the possibility of India allowing exports in the current season ending in September 2025, supporting global sugar prices.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh account for more than 80% of the country's total sugar production, with lower cane yields in these states prompting trade houses to reduce their output estimates for the 2024/25 season.

 

The production could fall to around 27 million metric tons from the last year's 32 million tons and below annual consumption of more than 29 million tons, said India head of a global trade house, who declined to be named.

"During the summer months, the cane crop faced prolonged stress due to the lack of water," B.B. Thombare, president of the West Indian Sugar Mills Association told Reuters.

Also Read

Sugar Ethanol

Govt to focus on ethanol needs before considering sugar exports: Food secy

Ethenol

Rs 35K crore subsidies needed to meet 2030-31 ethanol-blending target

Sugar, Sugar crop

India's gross sugar output may fall 2% to 33.3 mn tonnes in 2024-25: Isma

Provident Fund

EPACK Prefab raises $20 mn in first funding round from GEF Capital Partners

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: Bangladesh formally writes to India seeking return of Sheikh Hasina

"When the monsoon season began, there was excessive rainfall and limited sunshine, which also adversely affected the crop's growth."

The adverse weather curtailed cane yields by 10 to 15 tons per hectare, Thombare said.

The western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka, which together produce nearly half of India's sugar, received lower-than-average rainfall in 2023, bringing down reservoir levels.

"Usually, we harvest 120 to 130 tons of cane from one hectare of land, but this year yields have fallen to 80 tons despite all our efforts," says Shrikant Ingle, who cultivated cane on five acres of land in Maharashtra's Solapur.

Drought did not affect the crop in Uttar Pradesh, the country's leading sugar-producing state in the north.

However, plantations in the state were impacted by red rot disease, which reduced sugarcane yields, said a senior state government official.

"To control the spread of the disease, we are advising farmers to adopt new cane varieties," the official said.

The downward revision in the production estimate has eliminated the possibility of any exports in the current season, the head of the trade house said.

Sugar industry seeks 2 million tons of exports, while the government says it may allow limited exports, if any surplus remains after ethanol needs are met.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Cabinet hikes copra MSP by upto Rs 420 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025

onion, onions

Farmers briefly halt onion auctions at Lasalgaon APMC after dip in prices

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Govt urges sugar industry to diversify into ethanol-diesel, green hydrogen

Amid low growth elsewhere, gross value added (GVA) growth in agriculture and allied activities recovered during the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY25) to 3.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to strong monsoon. Experts feel that th

Farmers body FAIFA releases agricultural roadmap, pushes for digital reform

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) in their second tender for supply of 0.88 billion litres of ethanol in 2024-25 supply year have for the first time said that preference would be given to ethanol produced from cooperative sugar factories, officials

Sugar raw material prices rose faster than final product in last 5 years

Topics : ISMA Sugar sugarcane farmers sugar firms Sugarcane price Sugar producing states sugar production UP sugar production Indian sugar industry Sugar demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon