Cabinet increases copra MSP by upto Rs 420 to Rs 12,100 per qtl for 2025

The MSP for 'milling copra' has been increased by Rs 420 to Rs 11,582 per quintal, while for 'ball copra' by Rs 100 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

The government on Friday announced an increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for copra by up to Rs 420 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025 with a budget outlay of Rs 855 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MSP for 'milling copra' has been increased by Rs 420 to Rs 11,582 per quintal, while for 'ball copra' by Rs 100 to Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

The total financial implication would be Rs 855 crore.

Cooperative agencies Nafed and NCCF will be the central nodal agencies for the procurement of copra, he added.

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

