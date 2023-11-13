Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Wheat sowing continues to remain below par, might pick up pace after Diwali

Some traders also felt that sowing will pick up pace after Diwali and in the final analysis, the total acreage across India might be around the normal wheat acreage of around 31 million hectares

paddy farmer

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sowing of wheat, the main cereal grown during the rabi season, continued to be below previous year’s level till the week ending November 10 as paddy and sugarcane haven’t been harvested fully in several states.

Some traders also felt that sowing will pick up pace after Diwali and in the final analysis, the total acreage across India might be around the normal wheat acreage of around 31 million hectares.

chart
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among other crops, acreage of gram was marginally lower than the last year while masur was higher.

The sowing of rabi crops has just started and a clear picture on the trend in acreage will be known only over the next few weeks by December end.

Also Read

Co-0238, India's wonder sugarcane variety tries to get its juice back

Fair & remunerative price of Rs 315 per qtl for sugarcane this season: Govt

Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Isma for staggered payment of sugarcane FRP to farmers in instalments

Sugarcane farm payouts to top Rs 36,000 cr in 2023-24 crushing season

Red Sanders removed from CITES Review of Significant Trade: Bhupendra Yadav

Centre transforming local millet into global brand: Odisha Governor

Sowing of rabi crops improves in North; reservoir levels stay low in South

APEDA inks pact with Lulu Hypermarket for export promotion of agri-products

Mother Dairy's Safal outlets to sell buffer onion at Rs 25 per kg

Topics : sugarcane farmers wheat Paddy Farming Indian agriculture

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon