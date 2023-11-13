Wheat sowing continues to remain below par, might pick up pace after Diwali

Sowing of wheat, the main cereal grown during the rabi season, continued to be below previous year’s level till the week ending November 10 as paddy and sugarcane haven’t been harvested fully in several states.





Some traders also felt that sowing will pick up pace after Diwali and in the final analysis, the total acreage across India might be around the normal wheat acreage of around 31 million hectares.

Among other crops, acreage of gram was marginally lower than the last year while masur was higher.

The sowing of rabi crops has just started and a clear picture on the trend in acreage will be known only over the next few weeks by December end.