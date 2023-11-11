Sensex (0.11%)
64904.68 + 72.48
Nifty (0.15%)
19425.35 + 30.05
Heatmap

Centre transforming local millet into global brand: Odisha Governor

Millets are also high in micronutrients compared to rice and wheat and have higher protein content, which is why they are often called "climate-smart crops", he said

millets

Millet farm | Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 6:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Friday asserted that the Centre is transforming "local millet into a global brand".
Addressing a valedictory function of the International Convention on Millets here, the former Jharkhand chief minister said, "Millets are the traditional grains of our country. India is the forerunner in promoting millets... These crops often grow in arid regions with very little chemical inputs."

Millets are also high in micronutrients compared to rice and wheat and have higher protein content, which is why they are often called "climate-smart crops", he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
To make millet cultivation a global movement, India proposed a resolution in the United Nations to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. It was supported by over 70 countries and the UN General Assembly in March 2021 declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, he said.
Further, millets were declared as 'Shree Anna' in Parliament while a global conference on millets was organised.
He said that millets were even included in the menu by the White House during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the USA.
Praising Odisha for being the pioneer state in the promotion of millets, the governor said NITI Aayog and the Centre have identified Odisha Millets Mission as a model initiative for replication by different states.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has also identified Odisha Millets Mission as a model that can be replicated across India, Africa and the Global South, Das said.
The international convention, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday, was attended by representatives from UN agencies, Centre, South Africa, Ethiopia, Japan, Nepal, and scientists, startups, experts, students and millet farmers.

Also Read

Odisha to hold int'l convention of millets, targets record ragi procurement

In the 'International Year of Millets', here's what ails the 'superfood'

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Consumer preference, govt push make millets the darling of FMCG companies

Sowing of rabi crops improves in North; reservoir levels stay low in South

APEDA inks pact with Lulu Hypermarket for export promotion of agri-products

Mother Dairy's Safal outlets to sell buffer onion at Rs 25 per kg

Wheat sowing falls as UP sugarcane farmers yet to clear kharif crop fields

Paddy politics heats up in Chhattisgarh ahead of Assembly elections

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Millet Millets production Odisha

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayKoffee with Karan Season 8Dhanteras 2023 Wishes & QuotesSA vs AFG LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon