Wheat sowing tops normal acreage for first time, gram continues to drag

wheat

Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

Wheat sowing picked up pace during the week ended December 22, crossing the normal acreage for the first time this season.

Data shared by the Ministry of Agriculture showed that till Friday, the crop had been planted in around 30.86 million hectares, which was around 575,000 hectares less than the area covered during the same period last year.
Normally, wheat is sown in around 30.73 million hectares. Normal area is the average area under a crop in the last five years.

Officials said that with wheat sowing continuing in full swing, though in its last leg, the acreage of this vital crop is expected to push up further in the coming weeks.

In Madhya Pradesh, the acreage of wheat is slightly lower than last year as on December 22, but it is way over the normal acreage. The drop could be due to reporting delays.

A good wheat crop will help the government in reining in cereal inflation in the coming months, provided the weather remains favorable till harvest time.

Meanwhile, the data also showed that among other crops, sowing of gram continued to drag in the major growing states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, while in Madhya Pradesh, the area covered is more than last year.

The drop in acreage in Maharashtra could be due to insufficient rains and dry weather. In oilseeds, sowing of mustard has been completed, and the acreage is almost 2 per cent more than last year at 9.52 million hectares.

Overall, rabi crops have been planted in around 60.68 million hectares till December 22, which is 2.76 per cent less than the area covered during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the water levels in the reservoirs continued to remain lower than last year and also the 10-year average levels during the week ended December 21 due to low rains. This could impact irrigation in some parts.

In a related development, news agency Reuters reported that the government has decided to allow the import of edible oils at lower import tax till March 2025 to check rising prices.

“The lower import duty structure on crude palm oil, crude sunflower oil, and crude soyoil was originally set to expire in March 2024. However, as per the order, refiners can now continue to import at lower duties until March 2025,” the Reuters story said.
 

Farmers Groups Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in a two-day meeting of its coordination committee has decided to convene an all-India farmers’ convention in Punjab in January 2024 to press for legalizing of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops and its procurement and freeing farmers from the debt trap. SKM spearheaded the year-long agitation in Delhi borders against the now repealed farm laws.
First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

