Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Agriculture exports likely to reach $53 bn in FY24: Commerce ministry

India's agriculture exports this fiscal are expected to reach the last year's level of $53 billion despite restrictions imposed on shipments of certain key commodities, including rice, wheat and sugar

Photo: Bloomberg

In 2022-23, the country's agri exports stood at $53 billion. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's agriculture exports this fiscal are expected to reach the last year's level of $53 billion despite restrictions imposed on shipments of certain key commodities, including rice, wheat and sugar, according to a senior government official.
In 2022-23, the country's agri exports stood at $53 billion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We expect that we would reach that level in spite of $4.5 billion-$5 billion impact due to the restrictions," Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here on Thursday.
The government has prohibited exports of wheat and non-basmati white rice and has imposed curbs on sugar exports.
He said the government is promoting exports of new products like bananas and value-added millet products to new global destinations.
"In the next three years, we are hoping to increase banana exports to $1 billion," he said.
Exports of fruits and vegetables, cereals, meat, dairy and poultry products registered a healthy growth rate during April-November.
Rice exports, however, declined 7.65 per cent to $6.5 billion during the same period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LT Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal, GRM slide up to 6% on basmati rice export curbs

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

Pak rice exporters having a field day as India bans non-basmati rice export

Centre to cut floor price for basmati rice exports in coming days: Report

Brisk export orders stoke new season basmati rice prices in India

Indian trade curbs to cut exports by $4 bn, Red Sea attacks a risk: Report

Margins of North Indian tea gardens to shrink in FY24, predicts ICRA

Asian buyers struggle with high price of onions after India's export ban

PM-KUSUM: Baton handed to states to customise agriculture-solar goals

Share of agriculture in India's GDP declined to 15% in FY23: Govt

Topics : Agriculture exports Indian agriculture wheat Basmati rice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon