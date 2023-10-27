Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

Sowing of wheat and other main rabi crops — namely mustard and chana — has started on a brisk note, according to initial reports. This is mainly owing to favourable weather and firm prices.

According to the latest preliminary data by the Union ministry of agriculture, wheat has been sown in around 0.38 million hectares till October 27. This is almost 80 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year.

Most of the acreage jump has come from poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, which is normally the first to sow and harvest wheat among major growing states.

Good prices of wheat in the retail markets and a steep hike in minimum support price (MSP) could also be counted as factors that could be influencing farmers’ planting decisions.

A healthy rabi harvest, particularly that of wheat, mustard and chana, could help cool down food inflation and keep prices under check. This is critical for the government as it approaches the big 2024 General Elections.

Among other crops, data showed that pulses has been sown in around 1.67 million hectares till October 27, which is 11.33 per cent more than the area covered during the same period last year. Chana (gram) is the largest pulses grown during the rabi season.

Oilseeds, which is mainly mustard, has been sown in around 2.84 million hectares till October 27. This is 15.45 per cent more than the previous year.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the government on Friday increased the bid quantity under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) for wheat offered from the central pool to 200 tonnes. This is with effect from November 1 and the move may further stabilise prices of wheat and wheat flour.

To boost supply of wheat in the domestic market, bulk buyers like flour millers, and small traders can now bid for 200 tonnes in e-auction against 100 tonnes currently under OMSS.

Also Read Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers India's El Nino silver lining: Resilience to poor rainfall improving Centre targets 114 million tonnes of wheat output next rabi season India Inc divided on Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week to youth Skilled manpower makes Tamil Nadu top destination for investors: TRB Rajaa Sebi extends suspension of derivatives trade in 7 agri commodities for 1 yr Govt to float tenders for 3k e-buses under PM-eBus Sewa plan by next week BJP pledges 33% reservation for women in govt jobs in Mizoram manifesto

Food Corporation of India (FCI), the government's nodal agency for procurement and distribution of food grains, is offloading wheat from its buffer stock under the OMSS.

Consequently, the total quantity offered per e-auction across the country has also been increased from 0.2 million tonnes to 0.3 million tonnes, the statement said.

Increase in the bid quantity is aimed at enhancing the availability of wheat in the open market and to further stabilise the prices, it said.

FCI has been selling wheat and rice from the central pool to bulk buyers such as flour millers and small traders under the OMSS since June 28. It is done through a weekly e-auction to control the retail prices of these commodities.

In the 18th round of e-auction on October 26, about 0.19 million tonnes of wheat was sold to 2,318 successful bidders.

The weighted average selling price was Rs 2,251.57 per quintal for fair and average quality wheat, against the reserve price of Rs 2,150 per quintal.

The ministry said traders are kept out of the ambit of wheat sale under OMSS to avoid hoarding of stocks.