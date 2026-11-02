Ashok Leyland reports 23% growth in October sales to 21,888 units

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October.

The Chennai-based automaker's total sales, including exports, stood at 21,888 units, up from 17,820 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Sales in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment grew 28 per cent to 13,927 units from 10,865 units, while the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment registered a 14 per cent rise to 7,961 units.

Total domestic sales rose 24 per cent to 20,224 units from 16,314 units a year ago, with 32 per cent growth in the M&HCV segment to 12,646 units. Domestic LCV sales increased 13 per cent to 7,578 units.