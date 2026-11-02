Monday, November 02, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Ashok Leyland reports 23% growth in October sales to 21,888 units

Ashok Leyland reports 23% growth in October sales to 21,888 units

The Chennai-based automaker's total sales, including exports, stood at 21,888 units, up from 17,820 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing

Ashok Leyland

Total domestic sales rose 24 per cent to 20,224 units from 16,314 units a year ago | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in its total sales during October.

The Chennai-based automaker's total sales, including exports, stood at 21,888 units, up from 17,820 units a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Sales in the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) segment grew 28 per cent to 13,927 units from 10,865 units, while the Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment registered a 14 per cent rise to 7,961 units.

Total domestic sales rose 24 per cent to 20,224 units from 16,314 units a year ago, with 32 per cent growth in the M&HCV segment to 12,646 units. Domestic LCV sales increased 13 per cent to 7,578 units.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Passenger vehicle wholesales rise 12.4% in October on festival demand

Car wholesales rose 12.4% to 528,384 units in October on festival demand

maruti

Maruti Suzuki posts record sales in Oct with 25% growth despite high base

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle's total wholesale sales rise 13% to 734,000 units in Oct

Mahindra Group

Festive demand drives M&M vehicle sales to an all-time high in Oct

hyundai

Hyundai Motor India sales hit record 82,299 units in October, up 17.7%

Topics : Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland sales up commercial vehicles

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyITC Q2 PreviewCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 11:36 AM IST