Deloitte launches agentic AI centre with hubs in India, Singapore, Malaysia

Deloitte launches agentic AI centre with hubs in India, Singapore, Malaysia

The new CoE will bring together 6,000 professionals and back AI projects worth over $1 billion using autonomous technologies like Zora AI

artificial intelligence machine learning

These centres will focus on agentic AI—a form of artificial intelligence that operates autonomously, requiring minimal human supervision

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deloitte on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Asia Pacific Agentic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) with hubs in India, Singapore, and Malaysia. The initiative brings together over 6,000 professionals across the region and supports AI projects worth more than $1 billion, the company said.
 
These centres will focus on agentic AI—a form of artificial intelligence that operates autonomously, requiring minimal human supervision. This emerging technology is capable of making decisions and continuously learning to optimise outcomes.
 
At the heart of the new CoE is Zora AI, Deloitte’s proprietary platform that can manage complex tasks across functions such as finance, procurement, sales, and marketing, thereby freeing up human teams to focus on strategy and innovation.
 
 
“We are already witnessing a shift from AI being used for incremental enhancements to AI serving as a catalyst for fundamental transformation,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Technology & Transformation at Deloitte South Asia. 

The CoE aims to help businesses redesign workflows, implement autonomous processes, and build adaptive operating models. It will also strengthen Deloitte’s AI delivery capabilities across Asia, Europe, and North America, and support collaborations with key tech players like NVIDIA.
 
India's potential in agentic AI 
Speaking on India’s role in this initiative, Saurabh Kumar, Partner at Deloitte India, highlighted the country’s digital infrastructure and engineering talent as key enablers of global leadership in agentic AI.
 
“Using the Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE, we will co-create sector-specific autonomous agents that embed India’s domain expertise,” Kumar said.
 
According to Deloitte’s State of GenAI (Fourth Wave) report published in April, over 80% of Indian businesses are actively exploring the development of autonomous agents, making India a frontrunner in agentic AI adoption.

Topics : Artificial intelligence Deloitte Asia-Pacific Technology

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

