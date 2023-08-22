Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Buckling up: India launches first car crash test programme 'Bharat NCAP'

30 models already submitted for testing under BNCAP, says Gadkari

car crash
Premium

Representative Image

Dhruvaksh SahaDeepak Patel New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us
The Centre has launched the country’s first crash-testing safety rating regime, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The rating programme was announced last year and launched by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Under the voluntary programme, automobile manufacturers will have the option to get their vehicles tested and be accorded star ratings based on their performance in crash tests and on other safety parameters, which will be based on the Automotive Industry Standard 197.

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat New Car Assessment Programme tomorrow

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

Godawari Electric Motors lines up Rs 100 cr over 3 yrs for biz expansion

Porsche expects around 80% sales in India from EVs by 2030: Senior official

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Tata Tech joins car manufacturers' partnership AUTOSAR as premium partner

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Topics : Nitin Gadkari car crash Crash test Auto sector

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon