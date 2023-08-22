Buckling up: India launches first car crash test programme 'Bharat NCAP'

The Centre has launched the country’s first crash-testing safety rating regime, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP). The rating programme was announced last year and launched by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

Under the voluntary programme, automobile manufacturers will have the option to get their vehicles tested and be accorded star ratings based on their performance in crash tests and on other safety parameters, which will be based on the Automotive Industry Standard 197.