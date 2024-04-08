Sensex (    %)
                             
China commerce minister begins Europe trip defending Chinese EV sector

Wang reiterated Beijing's stance that Chinese EV makers did not depend on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage, according to a statement published by the commerce ministry on Monday

Reuters BEIJING/PARIS
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

China's commerce minister began a trip to Europe by telling his nation's top carmakers that U.S. and European assertions of Chinese excess EV capacity were baseless and that innovation and "perfect" supply chains were behind their performance.

Wang Wentao held a roundtable meeting in Paris on Sunday with representatives of 10 Chinese EV firms including BYD , CATL and Geely, ahead of talks on a European probe into whether Chinese EVs have benefited from unfair subsidies.
Wang reiterated Beijing's stance that Chinese EV makers did not depend on subsidies to gain a competitive advantage, according to a statement published by the commerce ministry on Monday.
 
"China's electric vehicle companies rely on continuous technological innovation, perfect production and supply chain system and full market competition for rapid development, not relying on subsidies to gain competitive advantage," Wang said.
 
He also told them the Chinese government would actively support firms to safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.
 
Four people briefed on Wang's trip told Reuters in late March that the discussions would focus on the European Commission investigation, which began late last year and aims to determine whether to impose tariffs on Chinese exports to protect European car makers. China has a significant lead over European companies in developing low-cost EV models in particular.
The investigation is due to conclude by November, although the EU executive could impose provisional duties earlier.
 
Wang also met on Sunday Renault chief executive Luca de Meo, who is also acting chairman of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), said a person briefed on the meeting.
 
De Meo stressed the importance of "reciprocity" and told Wang the Chinese should bring more of their supply chain to continental Europe, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.
 
De Meo invited Wang to consider joint R&D projects for future technologies such as next-generation batteries, the person added.
 

The ACEA and Chinese commerce ministry have not commented publicly on the meeting.
 
Chinese officials say the criticism understates innovation by Chinese companies in key industries and overstates the importance of state support in driving their growth. They also argue that tariffs or other trade restrictions will deprive consumers elsewhere of green energy alternatives that are key to meeting global climate goals.
 
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said he will hold talks with Wang during his visit.
 
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China that Washington would not accept new industries being decimated by Chinese imports as she concluded four days of talks to press her case for Beijing to rein in excess industrial capacity.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

