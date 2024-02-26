Sensex (    %)
                        
China's BYD unveils 1st supercar Yangwang U9, rival to Ferrari, Lamborghini

China's BYD has unveiled its first supercar, Yangwan, priced at 1.68 million yuan (approximately Rs 2 crore)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

BYD, the Chinese EV behemoth that dethroned Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has unveiled its first-ever electric supercar, Yangwang U9. The high-performance electric supercar, priced at 1.68 million yuan (around Rs 2 crore), aims to compete with worldwide giants such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. The BYD supercar will first be available in China before expanding to other global markets.

The performance of the BYD Yangwang U9 is comparable to that of some of its Italian competitors. 
According to the EV manufacturer, the Yangwang U9 supercar can clock a top speed of 309 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.36 seconds. The performance is better than that of certain supercars powered by 12-cylinder engines. The Yangwang U9 is equipped with four electric motors, each generating 240 kW of peak power for a combined peak capacity of 960 kW.

BYD Yangwang U9: 450-km range, dual-charging technology


According to BYD, the supercar has undergone extensive testing in a thermal management system that allows it to function even in extreme temperatures. It is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology, which not only speeds up cooling but also allows for ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW. It also has dual charging technology with two charging guns, which allows it to charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 10 minutes. 

According to the EV maker, the supercar has a range of up to 450 km on a single charge.

BYD Yangwang U9: All-wheel drive technology


BYD has also highlighted technology that allows all four wheels to be controlled separately, allowing for more stable and safe driving. The supercar is also equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to reduce drag coefficients and enhance heat dissipation efficiency. 

BYD Yangwang U9: Design and specifications


In terms of design, BYD's Yangwang U9 appears to be a futuristic supercar with gullwing doors. It is a two-seater car that measures 4,966 mm in length, 2,029 mm in width, and 1,295 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,900 mm. The sleek design also includes slim LED headlights and a large front grille. The alloy wheels measure 20 inches.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

