Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, price begins at Rs 5.24 lakh

The most anticipated Kawasaki Ninja 500 is finally launched in India for a price of Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The company launched the Ninja 500 soon after its announcement, which created a huge buzz among all bike lovers. Interestingly, the Ninja 500 replaces its predecessor, the Ninja 400, at the same price range.

According to Autocar, the booking for the Kawasaki has been started across all its dealerships in the country, and the deliveries of the bike are expected to begin by the end of this month.

This model is based on a trellis frame, and the Japanese brand is introducing its new sport-tourer. The Ninja 500 features a full fairing, clip-on bars and a split headlight design, which is similar to other Ninja models. This new Ninja bike is available in a single colour option; Metallic Spark Black.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 features and specification

The new Ninja 500 weighs 171 kg, and it is slightly heavier than its predecessor and rivals, such as the Yamaha R3 and KTM RC 390. However, it is slightly lighter than the Aprilia RS 457. Many features of the Ninja 500 are similar with dual-channel ABS as standard, making it a compelling choice for safety-conscious riders.

It is powered by 450cc, it is a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 45bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque, along with a six-speed gearbox. Ninja 500 does not come with a quickshifter or other electronic aids such as cornering ABS, control, traction or launch control.

The competition of the new Ninja includes the Yamaha R3, new Aprilia RS457, and KTM RC390, which is expected to be updated soon. The RC390 and the RS457 are developed in India, and the R3 and the Ninja 500 are sold as CBUs.

The Ninja 500 shares similarities in its cycle part with the former Ninja 400 and its new face resembles modern Kawasaki sport bikes such as ZX-6R and the Ninja 7 Hybrid. The new Ninja 500 model that launched in India is a standard variant, lacking the up-spec SE features such as an all-black colour scheme, and keyless ignition but sporting a negative LCD dash with Bluetooth connectivity.





Despite its premium price tag, the Ninja 500 competes with the Yamaha R3, the Aprilia RS 457, and the KTM RC390.

