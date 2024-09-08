Dealers to knock bank, NBFC doors to exercise caution over PV inventory

The upcoming festival season, while expected to boost sales, could also worsen the inventory problem if dealers overstock in anticipation of increased demand | File image

In a bid to mitigate the alarming build-up of unsold passenger vehicle (PV) inventory, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) is set to formally approach banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) with requests to exercise caution when disbursing funds to dealers.

This comes after the dealers’ body wrote twice to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), raising concerns over the inventory pile-up. Approaching the banks is crucial, as the association highlights that overfunding by banks and NBFCs, combined with further stockpiling, could lead to a downward spiral in dealership profitability. In August, unsold inventory amounted to 70-75 days and was valued at Rs 77,800 crore, causing financial stress for dealerships across the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Manish Raj Singhania, president of Fada, emphasised the need for financial prudence within the auto retail industry. “We will be writing to all NBFCs and banks to ensure that funds are disbursed based on dealership stock levels and not overfunded, especially with the festival season approaching,” Singhania noted. He further urged that no funds be disbursed without the consent of the dealers, even when requested by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), to avoid further stock accumulation.

The association also highlighted how extended inventory levels are eroding dealership profitability. Dealerships typically operate on thin margins, averaging between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, and the burden of excess inventory—often financed through loans—is exacerbating their financial woes. Every 10-day increase in inventory translates to higher interest costs, which can erode margins by nearly 2 per cent.

“If two months of our margin goes into paying interest, it becomes an unsustainable burden for dealerships,” Singhania explained.

The upcoming festival season, while expected to boost sales, could also worsen the inventory problem if dealers overstock in anticipation of increased demand. Fada fears that if stock levels do not correct post-festival, dealerships could face a severe liquidity crunch and be forced to resort to liquidation.

Fada's concerns are due to the dip in retail sales of PVs, which fell by 4.53 per cent year-on-year in August, with 309,053 units sold compared to 323,720 in August 2023. The decline has been attributed to sluggish consumer demand, worsened by excessive rainfall, and an "alarming" leftover inventory. On a month-on-month basis, sales dropped by 3.46 per cent.

With unsold stock piling up, Fada has warned that if there is no correction post-festival season, the situation will likely worsen as dealerships face year-end sales pressures and additional discounts. This could lead to further strain on already thin profit margins, endangering the financial viability of dealerships nationwide.

As Fada continues its efforts to address this critical issue, its outreach to banks and NBFCs seeks to prevent overfunding, stabilise stock levels, and protect the financial health of dealers ahead of an uncertain market period.