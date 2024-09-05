Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / With low sales, auto dealers worry about offering further discounts

With low sales, auto dealers worry about offering further discounts

The double whammy of higher inventory costs and deeper discounts is a nightmare for auto dealers as that has a direct impact on their profit margins

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Auto sales are a key indicator of private consumption. | Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stung by leftover inventory and unsure about consumer spending, India's auto dealers are worried about having to discount more to boost demand in the upcoming festive season, a representative of the dealers' body said on Thursday.
 
The double whammy of higher inventory costs and deeper discounts is a nightmare for auto dealers as that has a direct impact on their profit margins.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With our inventory already at record levels, buyers are expecting even higher discounts," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.
 
Dealerships' sales of cars fell 4.5 per cent in August, their third drop so far in the current financial year that began in April.
 
India's top three carmakers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors reported a drop in sales by dealers to customers of 8.5 per cent, 12.9 per cent, and 2.7 per cent, respectively.
 
Earlier this week, they also reported a drop in sales to dealers.
 

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Substantial subsidies for electric vehicles are no longer required: Gadkari

Cars

August PV sales down 4.5% due to rains, 'alarming' leftover inventory

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results

FAME-III will be rolled out in next two months: Union minister Kumaraswamy

PremiumThe environment ministry is likely to soon issue regulations that will mandate automakers to recycle a specified percentage of steel from old vehicles, starting from the next financial year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The road ahead: Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil

hybrid vehicle

Toyota, Maruti launch hybrid push in UP to capitalise on tax waivers

Industry leader Maruti Suzuki posted a 7 per cent rise in sales of its utility vehicles, mostly SUVs, to dealers in August, while those of small cars such as Alto and Wagon-R declined 19 per cent, company data showed.
 
The carmakers had previously said they would moderate production to address the high inventory issue. They did not respond to Reuters requests seeking fresh comment.
 
The slump in car purchases by retail buyers contrasts with an upturn in overall consumer spending, which hit a seven-quarter high in April-June.
 
Auto sales are a key indicator of private consumption.
 
India's auto industry forms 7 per cent of its GDP, per government data.
 
Levels of unsold cars in the world's No.3 auto market rose to a record 70-75 days in August, valued at 778 billion rupees ($9.27 billion). Discounts, too, are at an all-time high.
 
While newly launched models of sports utility vehicles continue to sell steadily, dealers are struggling to sell hatchbacks, sedans and some older SUV models, Singhania said.
 
Many buyers have deferred their purchases till October, hoping for bigger discounts, FADA noted, adding that heatwaves in the summer months and heavy rains thereafter hurt showroom visits and delayed purchase decisions.
 
Singhania hopes inventory levels will come down in October, during the Navratri and Deepavali festive seasons when Indians typically tend to make big-ticket purchases.
 
Analysts played down the chances of a bumper festive sales season.
 
"We don't expect any major relief during the festive season," said Amit Hiranandani, an analyst at SMIFS.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cars

PV retails dip 5% in August; Fada raises alarm over rising inventory level

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of select Alto K10 & S-Presso modes; details

car sales

Bumpy ride: High stock, low demand drive domestic car sales down 2-3%

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki total sales dip 4% year-on-year to 181,782 units in August

Cars

Passenger vehicle dealers struggle with inventory worth Rs 73,000 cr: Fada

Topics : Car sales Auto sales automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon