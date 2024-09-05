Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / Auto / PV retails dip 5% in August; Fada raises alarm over rising inventory level

PV retails dip 5% in August; Fada raises alarm over rising inventory level

Commercial vehicle registrations saw a 6 per cent year-on-year dip in August, while tractor retail sales also witnessed a drop of 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period

Cars

Overall registrations last month saw an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year at 1,891,499 units, as against 1,838,501 units in August last year | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Passenger vehicle retail sales in India witnessed a 5 per cent on-year decline in August on account of delayed customer purchases, poor consumer sentiment and persistent heavy rains, industry body FADA said on Thursday.
The overall passenger vehicle (PV) registrations last month stood at 309,053 units, as compared to 323,720 units in August 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Even with the arrival of the festive season, the market remains under significant strain... Inventory levels have reached alarming levels, with stock days now stretching to 70-75 days and inventory totalling 780,000 vehicles, valued at an alarming Rs 77,800 crore," Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President Manish Raj Singhania said in a statement.
Rather than responding to the situation, PV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) continue to increase dispatches to dealers on a month-on-month basis, further exacerbating the issue, he added.
"FADA urgently calls upon all banks and NBFCs to intervene and immediately control funding to dealers with excessive inventory," Singhania said, adding that dealers must also act swiftly to stop taking on additional stock to protect their financial health.
The OEMs, too, must recalibrate their supply strategies without delay, or the industry faces a potential crisis from this inventory overload, he said.

More From This Section

HD Kumaraswamy, Karnataka elections, Karnataka election results

FAME-III will be rolled out in next two months: Union minister Kumaraswamy

PremiumThe environment ministry is likely to soon issue regulations that will mandate automakers to recycle a specified percentage of steel from old vehicles, starting from the next financial year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The road ahead: Steel recycle mandate for automakers on the anvil

hybrid vehicle

Toyota, Maruti launch hybrid push in UP to capitalise on tax waivers

Amitabh Kant

48% tax on hybrid cars and 5% on EVs to stay for long: Amitabh Kant

Kia EV3

Kia tops Fada's overall customer experience index in mass-market space

"If this aggressive push of excess stock continues unchecked, the auto retail ecosystem could face severe disruption," Singhania said.
Commercial vehicle registrations saw a 6 per cent year-on-year dip in August, while tractor retail sales also witnessed a drop of 11 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.
Two-wheeler sales, however, increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 1,338,237 units in August, as compared to 1,259,140 units in the same month last year, on the back of improved stock availability and the onset of the festive season, Singhania said.
Three-wheeler retail sales also increased by 2 per cent to 105,478 units last month, as compared to 103,782 units in the year-ago period.
Overall registrations last month saw an increase of 3 per cent year-on-year at 1,891,499 units, as against 1,838,501 units in August last year.
On business outlook in the near term, FADA said it remains cautiously optimistic. While the festive season and improved rural demand present promising opportunities for growth, ongoing weather uncertainties and high inventory levels may temper the overall recovery, it stated.
To navigate these challenges, strategic inventory management and targeted marketing initiatives will be crucial in maximising festive sales and mitigating risks from adverse weather conditions, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi govt announces exemption of VLTD annual fee for all public vehicles

PremiumCars

Festivals hold promise but passenger vehicle sales may stay flat in FY25

Cars

Speed bump: Domestic passenger vehicle sales slip amid inventory pile-up

tata motors

Tata Motors advances demerger scheme, unveils new corporate structure

Premiumautomobile

India may lead global growth in light-vehicle production: S&P Global

Topics : Passenger Vehicles Car sales commercial vehicle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon