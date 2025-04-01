Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 07:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Electric vehicle sales in FY25 go up nearly 17%, but miss 2-million mark

Electric vehicle sales in FY25 go up nearly 17%, but miss 2-million mark

This growth comes despite a challenging first quarter following the expiration of FAME subsidies, among other challenges

electric vehicle, EV

Electric passenger vehicles, including electric cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), also recorded steady growth, with total registrations hitting 106,000 units in FY25 against 91,000 units a year ago

Puja Das New Delhi
Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Despite several challenges, electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2024–25 witnessed an increase of 17 per cent, with growth in two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles.
 
In the last financial year, India registered 1.96 million units of EVs against 1.68 million units a year ago, according to data from the road and transport ministry’s Vahan portal. However, it missed the 2-million mark.
 
This includes registration of 1.14 million units of electric two-wheelers (e2W), up 21.1 per cent from 948,561 units, and 699,062 units of electric three-wheelers (e3W), an increase of 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
Electric passenger vehicles, including electric cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), also recorded steady growth, with total registrations hitting 106,000 units in FY25 against 91,000 units a year ago.
   
The growth in these segments is attributed to the entry of new brands and expansion by established players.

This growth comes despite a challenging first quarter following the expiration of FAME subsidies, among other challenges.
 
In the case of e2W sales, after a temporary dip post-subsidy withdrawal, the segment made a strong comeback. Accounting for 58 per cent of all EV registrations in FY25, the segment’s resilience was fuelled by heightened consumer sentiment, aggressive expansion by established players and a wave of new high-performance models at competitive price points.
 
Several players entered the segment by launching products at affordable prices, including discounting by electric two-wheeler players such as Ola Electric and Ather Energy. Expansion by two-wheeler manufacturers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities further boosted electric two-wheeler sales.
 
Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play EV company, dominated the electric two-wheeler market with 30 per cent market share, followed by TVS Motor Company, which cornered a market share of 12 per cent. Bajaj Auto, with its Chetak offering, cornered a market share of 11.7 per cent, whereas Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy cornered a market share of 6.6 per cent.
 
In the previous financial year ended March, Ola Electric sold 344,005 units of e2W against 329,947 units a year ago. Its e2W registration last March was 23,430 units.
 
The number is in sync with the data available on the Vahan portal after the company, on March 22, said that it would clear the February sales backlog by the end of March.
 
On February 28, Ola Electric stated that it had sold 25,000 units and maintained a leadership position in the EV two-wheeler market with a market share of over 28 per cent — a figure that came under scrutiny by the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways after a mismatch was found in its reported sales figures and actual registrations with state transport departments.
 
Ola Electric, in an official statement on Tuesday, said that it nearly cleared the February backlog and expects to complete the remaining February–March registrations in April 2025.
 
The company’s market share slipped to 39 per cent last July and further down to 33 per cent in August.
 
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd fell below the ₹50 mark apiece, down over 7 per cent on March 17 and 4.4 per cent on March 26 after a high-security number plate manufacturer and vehicle registration agency sued the company for defaulting on payments.
 
The pure-play EV firm said Rosmerta Group filed a memo for withdrawal of petitions filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bengaluru, as it amicably settled all outstanding dues between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd, and the Rosmerta Group.
 
Meanwhile, total automobile sales in 2024–25 were 24.6 million compared to 22.3 million in 2023–24.
 

Topics : Electric Vehicles Auto industry Auto sales

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

