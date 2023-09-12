Gadkari says will propose higher GST on diesel vehicles, clarifies later

The automobile industry must reduce the production of carbon-emitting diesel vehicles or the government will consider imposing 10 per cent additional GST on them, said Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

"The country's fossil fuel imports are rising and if this keeps going on this way, the people will suffer due to pollution. Therefore, you (auto industry) need to move away from diesel and petrol. I request you to do so. I hope you do it on your own," he said in a speech at the annual general meeting of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in Delhi.

"Otherwise, whether it is generator sets or any other thing running on diesel engine, I would request the Finance Minister to impose 10 per cent additional GST on all such things," he said.

Automobiles are subjected to a 28 per cent GST, coupled with an extra levy ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent, depending on the vehicle's category. Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) carry the highest GST rate of 28 per cent, accompanied by a substantial compensation cess of 22 per cent.

After automobile stocks tumbled on his statement, Gadkari said on X, which was formerly called Twitter, that there is no proposal of 10 per cent additional GST on diesel-run vehicles "currently under active consideration by the government".

Earlier in his speech, Gadkari said, "We will have to increase tax if you do not reduce the production of diesel-run vehicles....Diesel is a very hazardous fuel and we import it in a huge amount. I have been after the people who build (diesel-run) generator sets but I have not been able to do much."

He said that the auto industry needs to say goodbye to diesel-run vehicles in whatsoever way possible. "I am requesting you extremely politely. Otherwise, we will continue to increase tax to that level that you will find it difficult to sell diesel-run vehicles."

Pollution is a major problem and it is affecting this country's health, he mentioned. "I have prepared a letter for the last 8-10 days. Today, at 5.30 PM, the Finance Minister is going to come to my home for a meeting. I am going to request her to impose additional 10 per cent GST on anything that is being run on a diesel engine. This will quicken the transformation otherwise people right now are not in mood to listen...I request you to urgently diversify yourself," he said.

In his speech, the minister "requested" the auto industry again to "take action on its own" and give Indians relief from diesel-run and petrol-run engine vehicles as soon as possible.

"When I was a kid, I used to be afraid of swimming. I was standing near water, so my teacher came and just pushed me. The day when he pushed me, I learnt how to swim. So, I think my job is to push you and I know that you (auto industry) are very good swimmers and you will win awards once you are in water," he mentioned.

In 2014, the share of diesel-run vehicles in total passenger vehicles (PVs) in India was 53 per cent. In 2023, this share has come down to 18 per cent. "This is a very good sign," the minister noted.

In his statement on X, the minister said: "There is an urgent need to clarify media reports suggesting an additional 10 per cent GST on the sale of diesel vehicles. It is essential to clarify that there is no such proposal currently under active consideration by the government."

"In line with our commitments to achieve Carbon Net Zero by 2070 and to reduce air pollution levels caused by hazardous fuels like diesel, as well as the rapid growth in automobile sales, it is imperative to actively embrace cleaner and greener alternative fuels. These fuels should be import substitutes, cost-effective, indigenous, and pollution-free."