Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Hyundai has launched the facelift for its premium hatchback i20 in India at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.01 lakh for the top trim, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Both prices are ex-showroom. The new i20 comes with a revised front and rear end design and a new interiors colour scheme.

Hyundai i20: Changes in the powertrain

The new i20 gets some additional features and will now be sold only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Earlier, customers also had the option to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The report added that the turbo petrol will be reserved for the N Line variant of i20, which will be released later.

The 1.2-litre unit produces 83hp with the manual transmission and 88hp with the CVT, with a peak torque of 115Nm.

Hyundai i20: Variants details

Hyundai i20 is now offered in five trims: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). The car also gets the option of Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) in its Sportz and Asta (O) trims. The jump from manual gearbox to CVT is around Rs one lakh.

Also Read With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates Glitch on metro's yellow line: The monkey business of Delhi's monkeys A new Harrier and Safari! TaMo to revamp line up this festive season India charges ahead on the global electric vehicle map, shows Gartner data ADAS: The new buzzword in car market, everything you need to know about it Ashok Leyland marks 75 years with e-LCV launch, signs deal with 16 firms Electric two-wheelers push for DBT under FAME 3 subsidy scheme to consumers TVS Motor eyes European market with launch of new Apache RTR 310 bike

The base variant Era is a new addition to the Hyundai i20 lineup. With this variant, the company has lowered the starting price of i20 by around Rs 47,000. Earlier, the i20 Magna was the base model car. With the facelift, there is a price hike of Rs 20,000-27,000 across the i20 range.

Hyundai i20: Exterior design changes

The internals of the front grille of the car now sport a new design, along with a prominent black surround that connects it with the headlamps. On the top variant, the i20 now gets full LED headlamps. It also gets a revised LED daytime running lamp styling. However, the overall shape has not been changed.

The facelift also gets a new colour shade in Amazon Grey paint shade, alongside the previously sold Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, and Fiery Red Colours, and dual-tone options of Atlast white plus black roof, and fiery red plus black roof, the ACI report said.

Hyundai i20: Interior changes

While the interiors have been changed significantly, the car now gets a new dual-tone black and grey finish for the dashboard, which should improve the car's sense of space, which was diminished by the earlier all-black theme of the car.

Moreover, Hyundai has added a physical knob for volume control changing it from the haptic touch buttons.