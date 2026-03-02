Indian auto firms on a wait-and-watch as West Asia crisis blows up

Beyond the well-known exporters like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Ashok Leyland, several major automobile manufacturers in India use their local production bases to export vehicles to countries in the Middle East — including key markets such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

“The share of exports of even Maruti Suzuki may be around only 3,000 units per month. Hence, it will not cause any substantial dent on Indian exports. However, a rise in fuel prices and raw material price rise that may come as a ripple effect of this war may impact domestic sales. It may even lead to an electric vehicle boom, if the crisis persists for more than a month,” said an industry analyst on condition of anonymity.

Maruti Suzuki said its exposure to West Asia is hardly 12.5 per cent of its total exports. “We are closely monitoring the situation. However, our exposure to the Middle East as an export region is not very high. In fact, as we export to nearly 100 countries, we have ensured that our portfolio is well diversified and inherently de-risked. It is in times like these that the depth of leadership truly comes through. We are not just increasing exports; we are expanding them in a broad-based manner, ensuring that we remain de-risked at the same time,” said Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer, Maruti Suzuki. In the region, the company exports mainly to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Nissan Motor India has positioned its Chennai facility as an export hub, but its current export volumes are largely driven by the Magnite compact SUV. While models such as the Sunny, Micra and Kicks were exported to overseas markets, including the Middle East, in the past, they have since been discontinued in India and are no longer in production. At present, the Magnite is shipped to over 60 countries, including several GCC markets, underscoring India’s role in Nissan’s global small-car strategy. Nissan recently launched Gravite, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV); it would be exported to the Middle East and many other countries, and it will assist the company in reaching 100,000 export units for 2026–27.

Honda Cars India exports models such as the City, Amaze and Elevate from its Indian plants to multiple international destinations, including markets in West Asia. The company has steadily built its export base over the years, with overseas shipments forming an important part of plant utilisation.

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India (which oversees production for both Škoda and Volkswagen brands in India) exports vehicles such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Škoda Kushaq to various global markets, including the Arab Gulf region. The group has increased the share of exports from its Indian operations in recent years as part of its broader India 2.0 strategy.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor also ships made-in-India vehicles overseas. While export volumes are smaller relative to the largest exporters, Toyota dispatches select India-produced models to international markets, including West Asia, as part of its regional supply network.