close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Italian superbike maker Ducati launches Monster SP priced at Rs 15.95 lakh

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has launched Monster SP in India priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Ducati Scrambler 1100

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday said it has launched Monster SP in India priced at Rs 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings are open for the 937-cc bike across all the company dealerships in the country with deliveries starting immediately, Ducati said in a statement.

"Created for the most passionate Ducatisti who love the thrill of sporty riding, we are delighted to bring the all-new Monster SP to India and look forward to the response from the riders who appreciate attention to detail when it comes to their motorcycles," Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The company currently sells bikes from dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

Also Read

Ducati India to hike prices of entire range of motorcycle from Jan

Superbike-maker Ducati lines up 9 motorcycle models for India in 2023

Superbikes revv up as Indian market matures for high-powered rides

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives, advisories issued

Monster.com makeover: Renamed foundit.in, it's now a talent management firm

Commercial vehicles sales of Indian automakers slump by 50% MoM in April

BP's profit rises to $5 billion, but shares fell as shares buyback slows

Ashok Leyland Apr sales rise 10% to 12,974 units, exports marginally down

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ducati

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

makeO toothsi establishes its position as the Champion Of Smiles

lifestyle
3 min read

Commercial vehicles sales of Indian automakers slump by 50% MoM in April

Two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sales end 2017 in top gear
2 min read

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

IOC, oil company, Indian Oil Corporation
3 min read

Noida Metro adds parking facilities at five more stations: Check details

Picture courtesy: www.delhimetro.net
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,100/tonne from Rs 6,400

petrol pump
1 min read

Record GST collection in April is 'great news' for economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nation on 76th Independence Day at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Group, UltraTech, Auto, Sugar, ONGC, Blue Star

shares
4 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Loading up on future: Small-and mid-caps turning into an investor favourite

small- and mid-caps
10 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon