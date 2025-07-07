Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Jaguar Land Rover sees 11% drop in Q1 dispatches to global dealers

Jaguar Land Rover sees 11% drop in Q1 dispatches to global dealers

The UK market was the most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended flat at 688.85 apiece on BSE. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover on Monday said its dispatches to dealers declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 87,286 units for the first quarter ended June 30.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter were down in North America, Europe and the UK by 12 per cent, 14 per cent and 25 per cent respectively, JLR said in a statement.

The UK market was the most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models, it added.

The British marquee brand said its retail sales for the April-June period this year stood at 94,420 units, a dip of 15 per cent as compared with same period last fiscal. Volumes reduced in line with the company's expectations following a challenging quarter, it said.

 

This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs, it added.

Tata Motors shares on Monday ended flat at 688.85 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volkswagen, Skoda

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to manage Bentley operations from July 2025

Cars

Auto retail sales rise 5% in June; passenger vehicles up 2.5%: Fada

cars, auto industry

Geopolitical tensions, US tariffs may hit India's auto sales, warns Fada

PremiumCars, auto industry

Steep car discounts mark H1, two-wheeler sales hold firm in rural India

Premiumcars, auto industry

Car price inflation may moderate 4.5% over 5 years as tech improves

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover Europe BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon