Large order book, electric vehicle proportion to drive Sona BLW's growth

Auto parts maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona) delivered a strong revenue performance in the March quarter on the back of robust growth in the electric vehicle segment.

The company beat Street estimates on the sales front, reporting a 19 per cent year-on-year increase. This was powered by a 34 per cent growth in the battery electric vehicle or BEV segment as well as a good show by the differential gear segment.

The company continues to gain market share as its revenue was ahead of light vehicle sales in its top three markets of North America, India, and the EU. The growth