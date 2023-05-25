Lexus India rolls out new LC 500H Luxury Coupe starts at Rs 2.39 cr

Lexus India on Thursday said it has launched announced the new LC 500H Luxury Coupe in the country priced at Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom).

The company said the model now comes with all new instrument panels to the layout of the centre console, among others.

"The transition to the new model of LC 500h is in sync with our commitment to designing products that offer unparalleled comfort and superior performance to our discerning guests," Lexus India President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The new enhanced LC will surely catch the imagination of luxury consumers with newer technology and design upgrades, he added.

The automaker said it has teamed up with designers Abraham and Thakore to release limited edition jackets, featuring custom designs inspired by Lexus.

