Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440

Gold and silver prices remained unchanged in Monday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 54,440. Silver, on the other hand, is trading at Rs 68,100 per kg today.
Ten gram of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 49,900 today, according to the GoodReturns website.
In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune, 10 grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) was selling at Rs 54,440, and Rs 49,900, respectively.
In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 54,600, and Rs 50,040, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 55,150 and Rs 50,550.
Gold prices inched lower on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar, with investors awaiting key US inflation data and Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week. Spot gold slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,793.44 per ounce, as of 0009 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at $1,805.90.
Higher interest rates tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding gold as it yields no interest.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Mumbai, Kolkata and Pune is Rs 681,100 today. In Delhi, silver is trading at Rs 68,200 per kg and in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the precious metal was trading at Rs 73,000 per kg.
In the US, spot silver edged lost 0.7 per cent to $23.29.
(With Reuters inputs)
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 08:57 IST
