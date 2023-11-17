Sensex (-0.09%)
65921.12 -61.36
Nifty (0.00%)
19764.65 -0.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.54%)
6493.90 + 35.15
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
41790.60 + 64.30
Nifty Bank (-1.09%)
43679.40 -482.15
Heatmap

Made-In-India Honda Elevate ready to run on Japanese road next year

Japanese auto major Honda is all set to introduce its India-made mid-sized SUV Elevate in the Japanese market next year.

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese auto major Honda is all set to introduce its India-made mid-sized SUV Elevate in the Japanese market next year.
It would be the first instance that a product manufactured by Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), a wholly-owned unit of the Japanese firm, will be exported to the highly regulated Japanese market.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
HCIL is rolling out Elevate from its Tapukara (Rajasthan-based) production facility.
"After its successful debut in India earlier this year, Elevate is scheduled for Spring 2024 launch in the Japanese market under the brand name WR-V," an HCIL spokesperson said in a statement.
In a first for HCIL, the model will be manufactured in India and exported to Japan, it added.
"This strategic move is a strong reflection of manufacturing capabilities of India operations and also solidifies our vision of making the country a key export hub in Honda business," the spokesperson said.
The company's Tapukara-based plant is fully equipped to take care of the domestic as well as export requirements, the spokesperson added.
HCIL introduced Elevate in the domestic market in September this year.
Starting with the model, the company aims to introduce five SUV models in the domestic market by 2030.
The company also plans to bring a battery-electric version of Elevate within the next three years.
The model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Also Read

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Honda begins production of mid-size SUV Elevate; to go on sale in September

Global debut of Toyota's ninth-gen Camry, gets petrol-hybrid powertrain

Car makers break festive season records, do record sales of Rs 1.3 trillion

Over Rs 300 crore FAME-II subsidy stuck on Aadhaar card, RC mismatch

Tesla on way to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

Bumpy road! Pakistan car sales continue to fall; 6,200 units sold in Oct

Topics : Honda automobile industry India's manufacturing sector Japan Car Exports Made in India Make in India Honda WR-V

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon