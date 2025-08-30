Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 01:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

Maharashtra and UP lead India's Q1FY26 automobile sales across passenger, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and CV segments, as per SIAM data

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana were the other top states. In the commercial vehicle (CV) space, Maharashtra again topped the charts, with a 14.2 per cent share selling 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Photo: Bloomberg

Sohini Das Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead automobile wholesales (OEM dispatches to dealers) across various segments in the first quarter of FY26, according to data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Of the 1.01 million passenger vehicles sold, western zone led the sales with 321,000 units. Maharashtra recorded the highest PV sales with 119,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. UP had the lion's share (17.5 per cent) of 4.65 million two-wheelers sold between April and June, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Western zone led sales in two wheelers as well with 1.41 million units. UP had the highest share in three-wheeler sales with a 13 per cent share. The southern zone led the three-wheeler sales with 52,000 units.  Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana were the other top states. In the commercial vehicle (CV) space, Maharashtra again topped the charts, with a 14.2 per cent share selling 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. 
 
 
 
 
 

automobile sales Q1 results Siam passenger vehicle sales automobile industry

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

