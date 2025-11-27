Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra launches XEV 9S electric SUV at a starting price of ₹20 lakh

Bookings for the vehicle will open on January14, with deliveries starting on January 23, Mahindra, India's second-largest SUV manufacturer by volumes, said

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra launched a seven-seater electric SUV XEV 9S on Thursday with a starting price of around 2 million rupees ($22,409.97), pushing into a segment dominated by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

"With the XEV 9S, we are not just playing in the EV segment, we're expanding it", Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive division, said in a statement.

Bookings for the vehicle will open on January14, with deliveries starting on January 23, Mahindra, India's second-largest SUV manufacturer by volumes, said.

Tata's Harrier EVs are priced from around $23,500, and JSW MG Motor India's MG ZS EV starts near $15,000.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra Mahindra & Mahindra EV market India Electric SUVs

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

