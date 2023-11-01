Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling 199,217 units in October 2023, the company has informed in a BSE filing. This number includes both exports and domestic sales.

Utility vehicle sales for the company stood at 59,147 units in October 2023, which was almost double the 30,971 units sold in October 2022. Utility vehicles of Maruti Suzuki include Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-cross, and XL6.

Compact car sales also registered an uptick in sales, with 80,662 units sold in October 2023 against 73,685 units sold during the same period a year ago. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR fall under this category. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales, on the other hand, went down from 1,884 units sold in October 2022 to 695 units in October 2023.

Mini car sales, which include products like Alto and S-Presso, also went down for October 2023 when compared with the same period last year, as the company sold 14,568 units in October 2023 compared with 24,936 units in October 2022.

Maruti Suzkuki's total exports also registered an uptick of about 7 per cent year-on-year as the number went up from 20,448 units to 21,951 units for the month of October.

Total year-to-date sales for Maruti Suzuki sales were up by 8.36 per cent as the company sold 96,456 vehicles more during April-October 2023 than in the same period last year.