close
Sensex (-0.39%)
63623.35 -251.58
Nifty (-0.30%)
19023.30 -56.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
5842.55 + 24.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
38783.55 -93.40
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42654.35 -191.60
Heatmap

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Utility vehicle sales for the company stood at 59,147 units in October 2023 which was almost double the 30,971 units sold in October 2022

maruti suzuki

Representative image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki recorded its highest-ever monthly sales, selling 199,217 units in October 2023, the company has informed in a BSE filing. This number includes both exports and domestic sales.

Utility vehicle sales for the company stood at 59,147 units in October 2023, which was almost double the 30,971 units sold in October 2022. Utility vehicles of Maruti Suzuki include Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-cross, and XL6.

Compact car sales also registered an uptick in sales, with 80,662 units sold in October 2023 against 73,685 units sold during the same period a year ago. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR fall under this category. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales, on the other hand, went down from 1,884 units sold in October 2022 to 695 units in October 2023.

Mini car sales, which include products like Alto and S-Presso, also went down for October 2023 when compared with the same period last year, as the company sold 14,568 units in October 2023 compared with 24,936 units in October 2022.

Maruti Suzkuki's total exports also registered an uptick of about 7 per cent year-on-year as the number went up from 20,448 units to 21,951 units for the month of October.

Total year-to-date sales for Maruti Suzuki sales were up by 8.36 per cent as the company sold 96,456 vehicles more during April-October 2023 than in the same period last year.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 66% jump in sales in October to 21,879 units

Bajaj Auto October sales: Domestic 2W, CV sales up, exports take a hit

Amid strong festive demand, Car dispatches likely to make new record in Oct

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Maruti Suzuki Auto Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India BS Web Reports automobile manufacturer October car sales

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreJeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon