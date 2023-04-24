close

Mercedes to unveil latest E-Class tomorrow: Price, features, details here

The latest Mercedes E-class comes with the option to customise the entire cockpit experience according to one's preferences

BS Trends New Delhi
The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen near the Daimler headquarters. Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Mercedes is going to unveil its E-Class sedan in India on April 25. The E-Class is the most significant sedan for the carmaker. Notably, the E-Class sedan is the car that brings volumes to Mercedes worldwide and in India alike. The German luxury carmaker has already revealed details about the latest E-class on its website. The website claims the vehicle will bring "a new form of luxury" into customers' lives.
The exterior of the E-class

Mercedes cars are known for their old-school charm, blended with the latest technology. The new E-class is expected to follow this philosophy in its latest update. The luxury sedan will have an elongated bonnet with powerdomes. It will also feature a set of restyled headlamps. The latest E-class will come with the option of restyled rims.
Interiors and comfort

While Mercs are known for their elegance on the outside, it is in the interiors that they truly differentiate themselves from the rest. The latest E-class comes with the option to customise the entire cockpit experience according to one's preferences.
Four displays on offer include: Classic, Sport, Progressive, and Subtle. These styles change the passengers' experience, especially with the intelligent use of ambient lighting.

While the E-class comes with a six-cylinder engine, making the large sedan feel quite nimble on its feet. It has been designed keeping the chauffeur-driven experience in mind. Thus, the real joy of the E-class lies in its rear seat. Its air suspension setup ensures superior comfort and smooth ride quality.
The E-class engine

The E-Class has three engine options: two diesel and one petrol powertrain. The three engines include the E 350d, E220d, and E 200. The E 200 is a petrol unit.
Mercedes engines are known for their superior refinements without compromising on the punch. The latest E-Class engines are expected to maintain the Mercedes standards.

Prices
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at Rs 75 lakh, and the range-topping variant costs 88 lakhs, ex-showroom, New Delhi. The prices vary as per the engine a customer opts for and various other features.
mercedez benz

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

