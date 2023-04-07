close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Realignment of gas pricing to provide relief to transportation sector: Siam

Realignment of the gas pricing mechanism by insulating the consumer will soften prices and will provide much needed relief to the transportation sector, SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SIAM

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Realignment of the gas pricing mechanism by insulating the consumers from the spikes in global prices will soften prices and will provide much needed relief to the transportation sector, SIAM President Vinod Aggarwal said on Friday.

In a statement, he noted that the measure will also help in re-igniting interest in CNG vehicles in India and would go a long way in promoting a clean alternative fuel in various parts of the country.

"Incentivising greater production of natural gas will result in reduction in import dependence of conventional fuels, thereby enabling expansion of CNG infrastructure across the country and facilitating wider availability of CNG for vehicles," Aggarwal stated.

The Union Cabinet on April 6, approved a revision in the formula for pricing of natural gas and imposed a cap or ceiling price to help cut CNG and piped cooking gas prices by up to 10 per cent.

Natural gas produced from legacy or old fields, known as APM gas, will now be indexed to the price of imported crude oil instead of benchmarking it to gas prices in four surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet.

APM gas will be priced at 10 per cent of the price of a basket of crude oil that India imports (Indian basket of crude oil). The rate such arrived at, however, will be capped at USD 6.5 per million British thermal units.

Also Read

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Kirit Parikh panel may recommend price caps to help moderate CNG rates

Will low exports pause the rally in auto stocks?

Auto Expo 2023 witnesses turnout of 636k visitors after a 3-yr hiatus: SIAM

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Jaguar Land Rover's cash flow expectations of £500 mn hit by chips fallout

Toyota to sell 1.5 mn electric vehicles by 2026, roll out 10 new models

5 automakers to voluntarily recall over 23,000 vehicles over faulty parts

EV sales on the rise in March; industry needs policy clarity, says FADA

Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

There will also be a floor or base price of USD 4 per mmBtu.

Rates of piped cooking gas, called PNG, and CNG have jumped 80 per cent in one year to August 2022.

This follows a spurt in international energy prices.

Topics : Siam | Vinod Aggarwal | gas pricing | Transportation

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon