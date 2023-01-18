Mahindra's XUV400 drives down price of Nexon EV as competition intensifies

As major automakers line-up their electric cars for the Indian market, segment leader Tata Motors has decided to significantly slash prices of its popular Nexon EV by Rs 31,000- Rs 85,000 amid intensifying competition. This move by Tata Motors comes just a day after & launched its much-awaited compact electric XUV 400 at a competitive price.

At Rs 18.99 lakh, Nexon’s top variant is equivalent to the XUV400’s top trim. Tata has also reduced the price of its low-end variant by Rs. 50,000 to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) making it cheaper by Rs 1.5 lakh against the XUV400’s low-end variant.

Tata says the move was taken after the company received benefits from additional locations, government initiatives, and production efficiency in the last few months.

“Our strategy has been to make our products more attractive to customers and build a range from Tiago up to Nexon in a cohesive manner. Our smart engineering and government incentives have allowed us to achieve this disruption. We are just passing it on to the customers,” Vivek Srivatsa, head—marketing, sales and service strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

Tata has three electric cars in the Indian market as against one from MG and each. MG’s ZS EV starts at a price range of Rs 22.98 lakh and goes up to Rs 27 lakh and Mahindra’s E-Verito starts from Rs 9.13 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.46 lakh.

In December, Tata Motors became the only manufacturer to sell 50,000 EVs cars in the India market. According to the Vahan data, Tata Motors has over 80 per cent market share in the Indian EV segment. It is followed by MG Motors which has about 10 per cent in the segment.

According to industry analysts, Tata’s move is aimed towards keeping the prices competitive. “As Tata is the largest EV player in the Indian market, it wants to be price competitive in every segment. With this move, Tata has shown that it does not want to leave this ground for other players,” Puneet Gupta, director, S&P global mobility said.

At present Tata has three EV in its portfolio — Tiago, Tigor and Nexon—which caters to customers wanting a car between Rs 8.49 Lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh price range. Its entry level Tiago EV arrives with an introductory price range of Rs 8.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.79 lakh. Tigor EV starts from Rs 12.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 13.75 lakh.

“The price reduction came not just because of competition from Mahindra XUV 400 but also other automakers, who are eyeing to launch products in the same price range. But, Tata will benefit from its leadership position in the EV space along with upcoming launches,” said Mansi Lall, research analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher.

Tata has also unveiled its electric version of Harrier, Sierra, and Avinya, which will compete with cars from MG, Kia, and BYD.

Data: A competitive stance (price ex-showroom)



Tata Nexon: Rs 14.49 lakh — Rs 18.99 lakh



Mahindra XUV400: Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 18.99 lakh



Source: Companies