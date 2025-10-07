Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nissan Tekton unveiled in India: A bold new SUV rival to Creta and Seltos

Nissan Tekton SUV: Nissan Motor India has formally unveiled a new C-SUV, Tekton. The SUV will compete with the Creta and Seltos, among others, when it enters the market in 2026 in India

Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton Design

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

After a long hiatus since the launch of the Magnite, Nissan is finally making a bold comeback to the Indian SUV market. The automaker has unveiled its brand-new C-segment SUV — the Nissan Tekton. Set to go on sale by Q2 2026, the Tekton will sit above the Magnite in Nissan’s India lineup, marking the brand’s renewed push in the competitive mid-size SUV segment.
 
For the Indian market, Nissan has offered a glimpse of its upcoming C-SUV. It is the second SUV under the brand's "One Car, One World" concept. Arriving on the market in 2026, the SUV will compete with models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Here are three design highlights of the Nissan Tekton that we can see now that we have some exterior photos.
 

Nissan Tekton: Highlights

The new Nissan SUV has dual-tone exterior options, a dramatic V-motion grille, and C-shaped LED headlamps. The interior of the cabin is probably going to have a contemporary dashboard design with a big touchscreen entertainment system, digital driver display, linked automobile technologies, and plush upholstery. 
 
A 1.0-litre or 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual or automatic gearbox options could power the car. To increase efficiency, a hybrid or mild-hybrid option might also be in the works.  

According to Nissan, the Tekton's design was influenced by the Patrol, an SUV that is well-liked in foreign markets and was briefly offered for sale in India. And the inspiration is evident in the way the headlamps are rectangular in shape with no curved or over-the-top design elements, and the bonnet is flat with bulges. 
 
All of this gives the Tekton a very strong and functional front end. In addition, there will be LED daytime running lamps in the shape of an inverted L that are connected by a lightbar. The bumper's horizontal and vertical slats give it an extremely rough appearance.

Nissan Tekton: Interior and Expected Features

Nissan gave us a sneak peek at the dashboard, which has a multi-layered design with gloss black pieces and a copper accent running across its width, but they did not expose much of the interior.
 
In terms of features, it is expected to gain a huge touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, auto AC, ambient lighting, a premium sound system, a wireless smartphone charger, push-button engine start/stop, and a panoramic sunroof. 
 
A 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could all be included in its safety kit. 

Nissan Tekton: Price and launch (expected)

The Nissan Tekton is projected to be priced from Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is expected to arrive here by the second quarter of 2026, and will take on the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun. The X-Trail SUV, which is offered here as a CBU (completely built unit), is another model in Nissan's India series.
 

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

