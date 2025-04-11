Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / NITI Aayog report calls for reforms to triple auto parts exports

The report envisions India advancing to approximately $145 billion in automotive component manufacturing by 2030

The government must prioritise building a vibrant research and development (R&D) ecosystem in auto components

Dhruvaksh SahaPuja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

India must implement reforms to triple its automotive components exports to $60 billion in the next five years, according to a NITI Aayog report. This growth would position India as a formidable player in global markets, achieving a trade surplus of nearly $25 billion and increasing its share in the global value chain of auto components from 3 per cent to 8 per cent, the report says.
 
Such progress is projected to generate 2-2.5 million additional large scale employment opportunities, bringing total direct employment in the sector to 3-4 million people, according to the report.
 
“Realising this ambitious vision will
Topics : Niti Aayog automotive industry Auto sector

