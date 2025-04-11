NITI Aayog report calls for reforms to triple auto parts exports

India must implement reforms to triple its automotive components exports to $60 billion in the next five years, according to a NITI Aayog report. This growth would position India as a formidable player in global markets, achieving a trade surplus of nearly $25 billion and increasing its share in the global value chain of auto components from 3 per cent to 8 per cent, the report says.

Such progress is projected to generate 2-2.5 million additional large scale employment opportunities, bringing total direct employment in the sector to 3-4 million people, according to the report.

“Realising this ambitious vision will