Reimbursement on losses on sale of demo cars to attract 18% GST: AAR

Car dealers will have to pay an 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on the reimbursement of losses from the sale of demonstration cars by car companies if the West Bengal ruling in a case involving a Mercedes Benz India (MBI) dealer sets a precedent.

The ruling has evoked sharp criticism from experts who say it may lead to litigation.

The authority also allowed the dealer to claim input tax credit (ITC) on the supply of demonstration cars by Mercedes Benz. This part of the judgment was welcomed by experts.

The dealer, Landmark Cars East Pvt Ltd, purchases demo vehicles from MBI to provide facilitation services for sales, records them as inventory purchases, and removes them from inventory when they are sold, accounting for the entire sale proceeds in the sales account. Since demo cars experience some deterioration when they are finally sold to consumers, the dealer has an agreement with MBI to share the losses.





ALSO READ: Why rise of hybrid cars is being seen as vital transition phase to electric The authority observed that since the dealer has agreed to tolerate the act for consideration, as per the agreement, the reimbursement would qualify as consideration.

It should be noted that GST is imposed when there is consideration in a sale or purchase.

Rajat Mohan, executive director at Moore Singhi, said this decision may raise eyebrows in the sector.

"This determination rests on the premise of treating it as consideration for the supply of services, including the agreement to tolerate an act. We posit that this interpretation could face challenges in higher forums, given that losses on the sale of demo cars might not inherently fit the definition of a supply under GST regulations," he said.

The AAR also ruled that the dealer can claim ITC on the inward supply of demo cars.

It held that the outward supply would attract the same tax rate as the inward supply. GST at the rate of 28 per cent is imposed on these cars.

Mohan said this part of the judgment on ITC effectively addresses a long-standing concern surrounding the operational costs associated with showroom management, particularly those related to demonstration vehicles.