Renault to launch Duster SUV's new iteration, here's what to expect

Automobile giant Renault is all set to launch a new Duster SUV on November 29, 2023. The car company has discontinued its earlier version in the Indian market after doing successful business in the country, however, SUVs have witnessed an ever-increasing demand in the Indian market. Renault has already tasted success with its utility vehicles like Triber and Kiger. Launching the Duster would further benefit the carmaker boosting the sales in the Indian market.

The generation of the all-new Renault Duster has been leaked online revealing the car's outline. The car resembles the original Duster, but this compact SUV will be more stylish and suave. The new SUV has fresh looks and updated interiors, and it will also come with a new engine under the hood. The latest SUV has been developed by Renault and its UK partner Dacia.

In India, the new Renault Duster will compete with rivals, which include the Kia Seltos, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Creta, etc. Here are the things you can expect from the new Renault Duster SUV.

New Design

The new Renault Duster gets a fresh design which is significantly different from the original iteration of the SUV. However, the new model has added some designs from the original model and has carried it into its new version. The changes in the new Duster include new horizontal LED headlights, a redesigned bumper with updated air intake, and a new radiator grille. The side profile of the car comes with more creases and muscles. At the rear, the new Duster will also come with Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window with a spoiler.

Updated interior

The new Renault Duster also did a significant job in its interior. The new SUV will come with a redesigned dashboard and new upholstery among other changes. Expect the new Duster to offer features like a larger touchscreen infotainment system measuring, which is not less than 8 inches, a fully digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless connectivity, etc.

Update powertrain

The new Renault Duster will come with plenty of options for both petrol and a hybrid powertrain. The automaker may add a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit, which is capable of churning out around 130 bhp peak power, while there would be a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain that will kick out 140 bhp peak power. A CNG version is also available in the new Duster. Expecting both manual and automatic gearbox options to be there.

CMF-B platform

The new Duster SUV will be based on the French car manufacturer's CMF-B platform. The French auto giant uses the same platform for its electric vehicles too. It means the Renault Duster will have an internal combustion engine-power avatar, along with a CNG version.