Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

Honda recalls 250K cars as bearing can fail, cause engines to run poorly

The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury

Honda

Photo: Shutterstock

AP Detroit
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the US because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Honda says in documents posted on Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.
The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.
Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting January 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

12th Fail box office collection day 13: Vikrant's film continues to shine

Hyundai Motor sets sight on domestic sales of 600,000 units in CY2023

Isuzu Motors strategically expanding network pan India, says official

Made-In-India Honda Elevate ready to run on Japanese road next year

Global debut of Toyota's ninth-gen Camry, gets petrol-hybrid powertrain

Car makers break festive season records, do record sales of Rs 1.3 trillion

Topics : Honda United States Car recall

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon