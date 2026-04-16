Latest CAFE-3 draft fine, notify it soon: SIAM President to Govt

The view was conveyed by SIAM President Shailesh Chandra, during a meeting on Thursday between SIAM members and officials from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

CAFE norms set a fleet-wide limit on the average carbon dioxide emissions, measured in grammes per kilometre (g/km), for all passenger vehicles sold by a carmaker in a year. CAFE-2 is currently in force and CAFE-3 will come into effect from April 2027 onwards for a period of five years.

The consultation on CAFE-3 norms has been underway for the past couple of years, with the issue of special relief for sub-909 kg cars emerging as the primary sticking point. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in its April 10 draft shared with SIAM, did not keep any separate carve-out for sub-909 kg vehicles, but provided relief through changes in the main mathematical formula, which is used to determine emission limits for each carmaker.

Thursday's meeting, chaired by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary at the Ministry of Power, included a presentation by the BEE on this draft.

Chandra, during the meeting, said that while some automakers have differing views on specific issues depending on their segment exposure, the industry body is aligned with the current draft as it incorporates most concerns raised by manufacturers. He noted that companies would need to stretch to meet the proposed emission targets but admitted that the framework serves the broader objective.

He also mentioned that the extensive consultation process reflects a constructive approach by the government and urged that the current alignment be treated as final. He said that the the norms should be speedily notified due to limited time available for implementation.

The issue of a special exemption for small cars resurfaced, with three carmakers raising the issue of carve-out for sub-909 kg cars. This carve-out was part of the September 2025 draft of CAFE-3 but was removed in later versions after strong opposition from most other automakers.

These other manufacturers -- during Thursday's meeting -- reiterated their opposition, stating that concerns around small cars have already been addressed through changes done to the main mathematical formula in the April 10 draft. They added that reopening the exemption issue would not be useful and that the April 10 draft should now be notified.