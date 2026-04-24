Stellantis India hits 50,000 vehicle milestone at TN manufacturing unit

Stellantis India on Friday announced the rollout of its 50,000th vehicle from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey in India.

The achievement reflects the success of Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, developed in India for India and the rest of the world, with research and development teams in India leading the programme’s development and industrialisation. The platform is widely deployed in vehicle development across continents — Europe, South America, and Asia — underscoring India’s growing role as a centre of engineering excellence within Stellantis’ global ecosystem.

Vehicles built on the Smart Car platform at the Thiruvallur plant cater to both the Indian market and select international regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, reinforcing Tamil Nadu’s position as a competitive, export-ready automotive manufacturing hub. The milestone highlights the plant’s operational excellence, manufacturing agility, and increasing contribution to Stellantis’ global supply chain.

Since the commencement of its operations, the Thiruvallur facility has generated significant economic value for the region, creating over 1,100 direct employment opportunities and supporting several thousand indirect jobs across suppliers, logistics partners, and ancillary industries in and around Chennai. It has also played a key role in nurturing a robust local vendor ecosystem, aligned with the Government of Tamil Nadu’s vision to strengthen industrial infrastructure and employment generation.

The plant consistently delivers high standards of quality and efficiency, driven by strong localisation under Make in India and the integration of advanced, sustainable manufacturing practices.

Commenting on the milestone, Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India, said: “This 50,000-unit rollout marks an important step in Stellantis India’s manufacturing journey and reflects the strength of our teams, supplier partners, dealers, and customer trust. Tamil Nadu’s progressive industrial policies and skilled talent have been central to our growth, and we will continue to invest in the region as we scale our operations sustainably.”

Building on this milestone, Stellantis India said it continues to focus on scaling up production capabilities, enhancing export volumes, and introducing globally competitive products from its Indian facilities. The Thiruvallur plant will remain central to these ambitions, supporting both current and future mobility solutions.

The global major is best known for its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move, and Leasys. Stellantis is executing its Dare Forward 2030, a bold strategic plan that paves the way to achieve the ambitious target of becoming a carbon net-zero mobility tech company by 2038, with single-digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions, while creating added value for all stakeholders.

Last year, the company had said that it will bring Leapmotor’s global electric vehicle line-up to India, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

The entry of the Leapmotor brand in the market aligns with Stellantis’ ambition to drive innovation and expand its EV footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive landscapes. Leapmotor’s approach to low-carbon mobility is in line with Stellantis’s strategy, which puts sustainability in the driver’s seat. In 2024, Leapmotor delivered nearly 300,000 vehicles, doubling its year-on-year growth.