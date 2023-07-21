Tata Motors has come up with latest variants of the popular Altroz car – XM and XM(S) – with an attractive price segment of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).Both new Altroz variants of the premium hatchback have a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine mated to a manual transmission.With these new variants, Tata Motors brings some interesting features, which were previously available only in a higher-priced model. Among these standout features, the company also included an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant.According to Tata Motors, the latest variant makes the Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to get this add-on.Both Altroz XM and XM(S) are strategically placed between Altroz XE and the XM+ variants, which expands the appeal of the already popular premium hatchback of Tata Motors.Altroz XM and XM(S) featuresThe Altroz XM comprises top-of-the-line features like convenient steering-mounted controls, a driver seat height adjuster, an R16 full wheel cover, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and a premium-looking dashboard that adds a touch of elegance to their interior.On the other hand, the XM(S) variant comes with a reverse camera, cruise control, an upscale dashboard design, a driver seat height adjuster, and the XT model features a driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle alloys and a rear defogger.Among all the features Tata Motors decided to make four power windows and a remote keyless entry standard across all Altroz manual petrol variants.Not to forget that Tata Motors worked on adding a reverse camera, height-adjustable driver seat and cruise control to XM+ and XM+S variants.The Tata Altorz tries to make itself much better than its competitors out there and takes on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.