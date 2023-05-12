close

Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know

Since April 19, when Tesla deducted prices for a few of its vehicles in the US, this is the second time that the Model S, Model X, and Model Y have seen their prices increase

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Tesla raises US prices

Tesla raises US prices. Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
In the United States, the Tesla model has increased the prices of its electric variants like S, X, and Y cars by a small amount, but these prices are still lower than they were at the year beginning. All Tesla Models S and X have seen price increases of $1,000 and Model Y have seen an increase of $250. The website of Tesla has provided this information.
Also as per reports, Tesla's Japan division has declared that it is now accepting Model S and Model X sedan orders in the nation.



Tesla price hike: Price details

The recent cost change for Tesla's Model S, X, and Y EVs adds up to a modest increment of around 0.5% to 1.1% compared with the past evaluation. Since April 19, when Tesla reduced prices for some of its vehicles in the United States, this is the second time these models have seen an increase in price. Especially since the previous price increase earlier this month, the Model 3, the company's most affordable vehicle has not changed in price.
However, with the new cost increment on Thursday, the basic variants of the Model S and X stay 16% and 19 per cent more affordable in the US individually compared with the year starting. While the long-range variation of Model Y is around 23% less expensive.

The Model S now costs $88,490, while the Model X is $98,490 with the performance versions of both vehicles costing $108,490 as of the recent price increase. The Model Y's long-range, performance, and current price tags are $47,490, $50,490, and $54,490, respectively.


Tesla price hike: Reason behind

In order to boost sales, Tesla has discounted costs around the world on different occasions since January, including six times for the US alone. 

Even though the company's CEO, Elon Musk has indicated that he is willing to make concessions in margins and achieve a higher volume of sales, the company also aims to eventually raise prices to levels that are more profitable.


Tesla Cars: Quick Overview

Tesla has made various innovations in the Electric vehicle industry. Despite the fact that it wasn't the first organization to make a completely electric vehicle (the first EV was made in 1890), it has made its name quickly and effectively.

Today, Tesla is perhaps the most consequential automotive brand on the planet. In fact, this 2003 company won the top spot in 2022 over established brands like Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.



Topics : Tesla Inc Tesla Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla cars

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:32 PM IST

