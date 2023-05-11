Volvo Car AB says software issues will delay output of flagship EV

Carmakers have started to run into trouble on aligning complex development and production schedules for future vehicles decked out with sophisticated digital offerings. Volkswagen AG has delayed key models like the Porsche Macan for at least two years because it couldn’t get the software ready on time, and EV startup Fisker Inc. cut its output forecast after struggling with software integration problems.

Volvo Car AB will delay the production start of its electric flagship SUV because the company needs more time for software development and testing.Output of the EX90 is now expected to begin in the first half of 2024, Volvo said Thursday. The Sweden-based carmaker had previously said the car would start rolling off the line in the fourth quarter of 2023. The shares fell as much as 6.4% following the news.Demand for the car remains high, according to a statement. Putting on the brakes for further work on the vehicle’s software will help ensure a quality experience for all customers, Volvo said.