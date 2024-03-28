Sensex (    %)
                             
Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise prices on select vehicles from April 1

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it plans to increase prices of select vehicles up to 1% from April 1 citing rising input costs and operational expenditures

Toyota

Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it plans to increase prices of select vehicles up to 1 per cent from April 1 citing rising input costs and operational expenditures.
In a statement, the company said it is planning to increase prices of certain grades of its specific models effective April, 1 2024.
"With an anticipated 1 per cent increase, the move is attributed to escalating input costs and operational expenditures," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said.
TKM sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Glanza to premium SUV Fortuner which are priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 51.44 lakh.

Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor automobile manufacturer automobile industry

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

