Toyota launches Rumion MPV at Rs 10.29 lakh; booking starts at Rs 11,000

Toyota has launched its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India, Rumion, at a starting price of Rs 10.29 lakh ex-showroom for the base S variant. The range-topping V automatic variant has been priced at Rs 13.68 lakh rupees, ex-showroom. The official bookings have begun at a payment of Rs 11,000.

The Toyota Rumion is part of the Maruti-Toyota global partnership under which the two companies have adopted each other's products. The Rumion is based on Maruti Suzuki's best-selling MPV, the Ertiga. It will also be sold in the CNG variant, which has been priced at Rs 11.25 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Rumion will be sold in three variants: S, G, and V. The Automatic gearbox will be offered on S and V trims but not on the G variant, while the factory-fitted CNG will only be available on the base S variant.



Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Compared to the Ertiga, which costs between Rs 8.64 lakh and 13.08 lakh, the Rumion loses on one trim level and, therefore, the Rumion has a much higher starting price. Notably, the Rumion costs about Rs 51,000-61,000 more than the Ertiga, which varies according to the variant one decides to buy.



What's different in the Toyota Rumion?

While Rumion and Ertiga are essentially the same vehicles, the Rumion looks a little different on the outside as it gets cosmetic changes on its bumper with a new fog lamp housing and a new Innova Crysta-like grille. There are also new dual-tone alloys in the Rumion.

The Rumion gets a 7.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Rumion is only available in the seven-seat arrangement.



Toyota Rumion engine and transmission

Toyota is powered by the same engine as the Ertiga and gets the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (NA), which returns 103hp and 137 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The CNG variant of the same engine produces 88hp and 121.5 Nm of peak torque. The Rumion CNG goes 26.11 km per kg of CNG, while the petrol Rumion runs 20.51 km per litre of fuel.