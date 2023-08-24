Confirmation

SMEV appoints Yulu Bikes co-founder R K Misra as new President for 2023-24

The electric two-wheeler body also named Akshay Kashyap, Umesh Balani and Anadi N Sinha as Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively

Electric vehicles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Thursday said it has appointed R K Misra, Co-Founder of Yulu Bikes and Director at Magna Yuma, as its new President for 2023-24.
The electric two-wheeler body also named Akshay Kashyap, Umesh Balani and Anadi N Sinha as Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
Kashyap is Managing Director of Greenfuel Energy Solutions; Balani is Managing Director of Rotomag Group; Sinha is Director, Group Corporate Affairs at UNO Minda.
Last month, SMEV had temporarily suspended its present constitution while appointing former BJP spokesperson Sanjay Kaul as its Chief Evangelist to help revise the agenda of the association.
Kaul will continue in his role as Chief Evangelist.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric Vehicles automobile industry two wheeler market

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

