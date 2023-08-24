Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Revolt Intellicorp returns Rs 50 cr claimed under FAME for flouting rules

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi confirmed the repayment and said the ministry will give "a few weeks more" to six other companies

Electric vehicles

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Revolt Intellicorp, one of the seven companies accused of violating phased manufacturing programme guidelines under the Rs 10,000-crore FAME-II scheme, has repaid the subsidy claimed, along with interest, amounting to Rs 50.02 crore to the government.
Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries Hanif Qureshi confirmed the repayment and said the ministry will give "a few weeks more" to six other companies found violating the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) norms.
He said while notices were issued to the firms after giving them a hearing, more time will be given as some of them maintain that they have not violated norms and will be required to submit documents validating their claims.
Apart from Revolt Intellicorp, the six other companies found violating the norms were Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles (Greaves Cotton), Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.
"We'll give them a few weeks more. Still giving them 2-3 chances in case they want to furnish some documents. Otherwise, we will initiate legal proceedings," Qureshi said on Thursday, adding that a recovery process will be initiated thereafter.
The amount of subsidies "wrongly claimed" by the seven firms under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) amounts to Rs 469 crore, he said.

Also Read

EV makers face legal action over wrongful FAME II incentive claims

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

Centre planning to stop subsidies of firms found violating FAME-II norms

FAME subsidy row: Centre to return Rs 800 cr to ex-factory price defaulters

Top four electric two-wheeler makers give refund of Rs 10 crore to buyers

SMEV appoints Yulu Bikes co-founder R K Misra as new President for 2023-24

Will unveil 100% ethanol-fueled Toyota's Innova car on August 29: Gadkari

Five manufacturers apply for 23 DVA certificates under PLI Auto scheme

Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

TN used car market records 80% jump in sales till June 2023: CARS24

"We have received a cheque worth Rs 50.2 crore from Revolt Intellicorp, which has been encashed today (Thursday)," Qureshi said.
The ministry asked testing agencies Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to examine if PMP localisation guidelines were being followed by 13 companies after complaints that they were importing components substantially for their electric vehicles in violation of norms under the FAME-II Scheme.
"The testing agencies submitted 13 reports to us. Of the 13 companies, the testing agencies said that six were found to be complying with the guidelines but seven have violated by importing (components) and falsely claiming that they have manufactured in India," Qureshi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FAME-II automobile industry Electric Vehicles

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon