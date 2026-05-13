Uber to set up first India data centre in partnership with Adani Group

Khosrowshahi, who is on a five-day visit to India, said the facility, expected to be operational later this year, will help Uber test and deploy technology at scale from India for the world.

“As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data center in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech. Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale — from India, for the world,” Khosrowshahi said on X.

During the visit, Khosrowshahi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the company’s investment roadmap for India and the role mobility platforms could play in the country’s long-term economic ambitions. He also met Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to discuss improving airport last-mile connectivity and sustainable urban mobility initiatives.

The partnership adds to the Adani Group’s broader push into data centre and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. In 2025, AdaniConneX partnered with Google on a planned AI data-centre campus in Visakhapatnam, a project expected to involve investments of about $15 billion over five years.

Uber and the Adani Group have previously partnered on mobility services. In 2024, the companies announced a collaboration to integrate Uber’s electric vehicle (EV) services into the Adani One platform and expand mobility offerings across Adani-operated airports.

The new move by Uber comes as the ride-hailing giant continues to expand its technology and engineering footprint in India, which has emerged as one of the company’s key global hubs for product development and innovation. Uber is deploying AI across its safety stack — from Uber for Teens, a service allowing teenagers to book rides under parental supervision, to driver compliance tools. The company is shifting from reactive to predictive safety, expanding police integrations state by state, and evaluating whether safety investments translate into measurable business returns.

India has also become Uber’s third-largest market globally by trip volume, trailing only the US and Brazil, as the ride-hailing company deepens its focus on one of its fastest-growing regions. The company plans to scale its bike taxi business, expand into smaller cities where two-wheelers and three-wheelers dominate, and build new businesses in business-to-business (B2B) logistics and transit ticketing, according to sources. It serves more than 1.2 billion trips annually and has over 2 million active earners each month using the platform.