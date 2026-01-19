Monday, January 19, 2026 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UP delegation to position state as EV manufacturing hub at Davos

UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is keen to convert its fleet of nearly 12,000 buses to EVs in the coming years

Apart from green mobility, the state will also promote GCCs, electronics, semiconductors, etc, at the WEF.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for almost 20 per cent of India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, will position the state as an EV manufacturing and green industry hub at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 at Davos, Switzerland.
 
A delegation led by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, and Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Deepak Kumar will engage with global investors to pitch the state as a growing hub for green industries, sustainable development in South Asia.
 
At the session on ‘Clean Mobility & Energy Storage: EVs, Batteries and Components’ scheduled on January 22 at the 56th WEF meet during January 19–23, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will showcase its EV, green hydrogen and renewable energy ecosystem.
 
Apart from green mobility, the state will also promote Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electronics, semiconductors, data centres, etc., at the WEF.
 
Recently, commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland commissioned its electric bus manufacturing plant in Lucknow. The company has committed to invest ₹1,000 crore in the green project, which has an initial capacity to produce 2,500 vehicles per annum.
 
UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is keen to convert its fleet of nearly 12,000 buses to EVs in the coming years.
 
Meanwhile, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, has announced fast-track clearance for renewable energy investments, with dedicated focus on solar manufacturing, green hydrogen production, and e-mobility infrastructure.
 
“We are building a complete infrastructure, regulatory architecture that makes success inevitable for green energy entrepreneurs,” he said at the Green Energy and Sustainability Conclave in Lucknow, organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham).
