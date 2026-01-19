UP delegation to position state as EV manufacturing hub at Davos

A delegation led by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, and Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Deepak Kumar will engage with global investors to pitch the state as a growing hub for green industries, sustainable development in South Asia.

At the session on ‘Clean Mobility & Energy Storage: EVs, Batteries and Components’ scheduled on January 22 at the 56th WEF meet during January 19–23, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will showcase its EV, green hydrogen and renewable energy ecosystem.

Apart from green mobility, the state will also promote Global Capability Centres (GCCs), electronics, semiconductors, data centres, etc., at the WEF.

Recently, commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland commissioned its electric bus manufacturing plant in Lucknow. The company has committed to invest ₹1,000 crore in the green project, which has an initial capacity to produce 2,500 vehicles per annum.

UP State Roadways Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is keen to convert its fleet of nearly 12,000 buses to EVs in the coming years.

Meanwhile, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, has announced fast-track clearance for renewable energy investments, with dedicated focus on solar manufacturing, green hydrogen production, and e-mobility infrastructure.