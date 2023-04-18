close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unpaid subsidies worth Rs 1,200 cr leading to liquidity crisis: SMEV

Call for the industry and the government to work together to solve the issues

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
Policy push by Centre, states making EVs lot more affordable: Manufacturers

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Weeks after the Parliamentary Standing Committees on Industry and Estimates asked for a resolution and revival of the e-mobility revolution in India and recommended continued patronage of the FAME II policy. The industry body for electrical manufacturers — Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) — in a petition sent out to the Committees on Tuesday said it might be too late.
The industry body claims that Rs 1,200 crore worth of subsidies has been withheld, causing a serious liquidity crisis in the industry, which is holding up the industry despite the supply chain being ready.

In its petition, the SMEV while highlighting how the unpaid subsidies are killing the EV revolution in the country said, “Current trends are showing a slowing down of EV adoption due to the financial stress for the industry, which has been besieged by irritants designed to disturb the momentum of FAME II.”
The allegations come close on the heels of the electric two-vehicle segment missing its one million unit sales target for the financial year 2023.

Though the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment contributed 61 per cent to the overall electric vehicle sales of 1,177,938 units, it fell 28 per cent short of the targets set by the Niti Aayog.
The subsidy of several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are on halt on the pretext of delay in the localisation, a claim that the SMEV challenges.

Also Read

FAME: Electric 2-wheeler manufacturers deny allegations of non-compliance

All 7,000 e-buses under FAME-II to run on roads in next one year: Official

Centre likely to discontinue second phase of Fame-II scheme after FY24

40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report

FAME II subsidy for electric vehicles at only 52% of its target

EV industry body seeks Parl's intervention in release of pending subsidies

Independent houses, charging infra boosting EV popularity in non-metros

TVS Motor announces launch of NTORQ 125 race edition in Philipppines

Auto Q4 preview: Ebitda margins expected to rise for 4th quarter in a row

Two-wheel rides saddle up: Growth recovery, valuations to kick-start gains


In its petition to the parliament standing committees SMEV argues that the EV revolution got derailed by fake emails sent to the ministry alleging non-adherence to FAME policy norms as regards localization targets.
“The charge of misappropriation has since been found to be misplaced because the monies due as subsidies have not been received as yet by OEMs while they have passed it on to customers. In effect, the Department is in debt to the OEMs,” SMEV said.

Talking about the other challenges faced by the OEMs, the industry body highlighted the disruptions caused by Covid-19 for two years.
SMEV in its petition said that the MSMEs got reprieves for Covid years, however, EV startups got nothing.

“Most industries have been granted a reprieve in lieu of the Covid years and the EV sector must also be similarly considered. Also worthy of note is that the industry kept the ministry (ministry of heavy industries) in the loop on difficulties of procurement.,” SMEV said.
While underscoring the importance of FAME in revolutionising the EV sector and preparing the market to take off in full swing, the industry body said that the Ministry was reasonable to offer extensions continually – until the intervention of some vested interest parties that wished to scuttle the FAME scheme.

SMEV has called for the industry and the government to work together to solve the issues and put the country back on track to meet its e-mobility targets.
“The need of the hour is for the govt and the industry to work together to resolve issues and put India back on track to meet its E Mobility targets,” SMEV said.
Topics : Electric Vehicles | automobile industry | FAME-II

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon