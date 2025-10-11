Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / West Bengal transport department makes e-rickshaw registration mandatory

West Bengal transport department makes e-rickshaw registration mandatory

A new portal will track registered e-rickshaws using QR codes, allowing the authorities to monitor vehicle activity and prevent new illegal totos from operating

e-rickshaw,e rickshaw, electric rickshaw

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to regulate the movement of e-rickshaws, known as totos in West Bengal, the state Transport department has made vehicle registration mandatory.

A transport department statement said on Saturday that all e-rickshaws should have a digitised temporary toto enrollment number (TTEN) and the process must be completed by November 30.

The process for registering under TTEN will start on October 13.

A new portal will track registered e-rickshaws using QR codes, allowing the authorities to monitor vehicle activity and prevent new illegal totos from operating.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan said the government is cracking down on unregistered and unsafe e-rickshaws, and district magistrates have been instructed to identify and remove unregistered battery-operated e-rickshaws manufactured by local garages.

 

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Bengal minister's property, 5 more Kolkata sites in jobs scam case

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata Banerjee visits landslide-hit Mirik, interacts with locals

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Centre rejects Mamata's claim, says ₹1,290 cr released for flood relief

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Darjeeling landslide: Over 40 villagers in relief camp; CM to visit today

"Many of these e-rickshaws don't abide by the Central Motor Vehicles, 1989 guidelines and hence the district authorities will issue notice for sealing those units which don't follow the prescribed guidelines in assembling such e-rickshaws. Only those units which have the license to assemble e-rickshaws following prescribed safety guidelines," he said.

The e-rickshaws which have not been assembled following the prescribed prototype will not be allowed to ply on state and national highways, the department said.

The local administration will prepare a list of e-rickshaws plying in the area, names of the owners and stipulate their designated routes.

The owners of unapproved e-rickshaws will be given two years to replace their existing vehicle.

Even those e-rickshaws sold by local firms having the approval of the dealers' body, National Testing Agency will not be allowed without the nod of MV authorities and HSRP fitment.

The owners of unregistered e-rickshaws must pay a Rs 1,000 fee for a six-month temporary authorisation number. A smaller fee of Rs 100 is required for subsequent renewals.

Another transport official said there are over 10 lakh e-rickshaws plying in the state.

"While the e-rickshaws, known as totos, perform a great role in local transportation and source of livelihood for lakhs, often there are reports about such vehicles causing traffic-snarl ups on highways and raising issues of passenger safety. We felt the need to regulate their movement and bring them under a structured framework," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Global EV price war heats up as Tesla, Nissan and Hyundai slash prices

Toyota Motor used vehicles displayed for sale at a dealership in Tokyo

Toyota arm keeping 150 million cars on road emerges as top earner

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

GST cuts, Navratri drive 5.8% surge in passenger vehicle sales: Fada

Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton unveiled in India: A bold new SUV rival to Creta and Seltos

Ola Electric Motor with Ferrite Magnets

Can Ola's rare-earth-free motor power India's self-reliant EV revolution?

Topics : West Bengal E-rickshaws transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon